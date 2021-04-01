Midwest Economy: March state-by-state glance

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.
The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.
The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months. A figure below 50 indicates decline.
Here are the state-by-state results for March:
Arkansas: The overall index for Arkansas decreased to 75 from 79.8 in February. Components from the March survey of supply managers were: new orders at 73.2, production or sales at 74.4, delivery lead time at 82.6, inventories at 79.2, and employment at 65.8. “Compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Arkansas manufacturing employment is down 3,500 jobs, or 2.2%, while average hourly manufacturing wages are 3.5% higher,” Goss said.
Iowa: The state's overall index for March declined to 66.5 from 71.1 in February. Components of the index were: new orders at 74.5, production, or sales, at 75.6, delivery lead time at 73.8, employment at 60.2, and inventories at 56.2. “Compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Iowa manufacturing employment is down 3,600 jobs, or 1.6%, while average hourly manufacturing wages are 1.8% lower,” Goss said.
Kansas: The overall index for Kansas climbed to 67.3 from 61.6 in February. Components of the index were: new orders at 76.9, production or sales at 66.8, delivery lead time at 83.6, employment at 58.8, and inventories at 50.4. “Compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Kansas manufacturing employment is down 13,900 jobs, or 8.2%, while average hourly manufacturing wages are 1.3% lower,” Goss said.
Minnesota: The March index for Minnesota fell to 59.8 from 68.8 in February. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 65.7, production or sales at 63.8, delivery lead time at 60.3, inventories at 58.1, and employment at 51.7. “Compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Minnesota manufacturing employment is down 16,500 jobs, or 5.1%, while average hourly manufacturing wages are 2.4% higher,” Goss said.
Missouri: The state's overall index rose in March to 70.5 from 64.2 in February. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 69.8, production or sales at 68.6, delivery lead time at 79.3, inventories at 70.7, and employment at 63.7. “Compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Missouri manufacturing employment is down 10,300 jobs, or 3.7%, while average hourly manufacturing wages are 2.9% higher,” Goss said.
Nebraska: The state's overall index rose to 72 in March from 70.8 in February. Components of the index were: new orders at 71.9, production or sales at 69.1, delivery lead time at 80.6, inventories at 74, and employment at 64.5. “Compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Nebraska manufacturing employment is flat (no job loss), while average hourly manufacturing wages are 1.6% higher,” Goss said.
North Dakota: The March index for North Dakota decreased to 69.3 from 76 in February. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 69.3, production or sales at 68.2, delivery lead time at 82.3, employment at 62.3, and inventories at 64.6. “Compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, North Dakota manufacturing employment is down 1,000 jobs, or 3.8%, while average hourly manufacturing wages are 3.8% higher,” Goss said.
Oklahoma: The state's overall index remained strong in March even though it declined to 63 from February's 67.1. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 68.1, production or sales at 66.7, delivery lead time at 71.4, inventories at 50.1, and employment at 58.8. “Compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Oklahoma manufacturing employment is down 9,900 jobs, or 7.1%, while average hourly manufacturing wages are 6.3% higher,” Goss said.
South Dakota: The March index for South Dakota climbed to 69.4 from February's 64. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 69.1, production or sales at 77.9, delivery lead time at 76.1, inventories at 62.2, and employment at 61.7. “Compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, South Dakota manufacturing employment is down 1,200 jobs, or 2.7%, while average hourly manufacturing wages are 2.1% higher,” Goss said.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.