Midwest Economy: May state-by-state glance

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.
The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.
The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months. A figure below 50 indicates decline.
Here are the state-by-state results for May:
Arkansas: The overall index for Arkansas decreased to 67.8 in May from 73.9 in April. Components of the survey were: new orders at 72.9, production or sales at 65.9, delivery lead time at 87.6, inventories at 60.7, and employment at 52.1. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly wages for manufacturing production workers in Arkansas rose a hefty 6.1% over the last 12 months. Both durable goods producers and nondurable goods manufacturers in the state accounted for the very healthy gains,” Goss said.
Iowa: Iowa’s overall index rose to 70.2 in May from 67.9 in April. Components were: new orders at 72.7, production, or sales, at 65.7, delivery lead time at 86.7, employment at 53.9, and inventories at 74.6. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly wages for manufacturing production workers rose 7.3% over the last 12 months. Wage gains were much healthier among nondurable goods producers than for durable goods manufacturers over the 12-month period,” Goss said.
Kansas: The Kansas overall index for May fell to 71.8 from April’s 75.0. Components were: new orders at 74.4, production or sales at 67.6, delivery lead time at 85.6, employment at 52.5, and inventories at 79.1. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly wages for Kansas manufacturing production workers fell by 2.7% over the last 12 months. The state’s durable goods producers, accounted for the losses, while nondurable goods manufacturers, experienced modest gains,” Goss said.
Minnesota: The May overall index for Minnesota sank to 74.5 from 79.7 in April. Components were: new orders at 77.5, production or sales at 71.1, delivery lead time at 91.3, inventories at 65.6, and employment at 67.2. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Minnesota’s average hourly wages for manufacturing production workers climbed by a solid 2.9% over the last 12 months. Both nondurable and durable goods producers in the state accounted for the gains,” Goss said.
Missouri: Missouri's overall index decreased to 69.5 in May from 73.2 in April. Components of the survey were: new orders at 72.8, production or sales at 65.8, delivery lead time at 87.4, inventories at 66.9, and employment at 54.3. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly wages for Missouri’s manufacturing production workers climbed by a very healthy 7% with wage gains greater for durable goods producer than for nondurable goods producers,” Goss said.
Nebraska: Nebraska’s overall index for May dipped to 76.1 from 76.8 in April. Components of the survey were: new orders at 74.6, production or sales at 67.9, delivery lead time at 96.3, inventories at 82.3, and employment at 59.3. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly wages for Nebraska’s manufacturing production workers climbed by a modest 2.1% with wage gains for nondurable goods producers, but wage losses for durable goods manufacturers in the state,” Goss said.
North Dakota: The May overall index for North Dakota bounced to 75.2 from 74.3 in April. Components were: new orders at 78.9, production or sales at 70.5, delivery lead time at 92.5, employment at 65.8, and inventories at 68.1. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly wages for North Dakota’s manufacturing production workers climbed by a very strong 7.0% with gains somewhat larger for durable goods producers than non-durable goods manufacturers,” Goss said.
Oklahoma: Oklahoma’s overall index remained above growth neutral in May, falling to 68.9 from April's 70.9. Components were: new orders at 72.8, production or sales at 65.8, delivery lead time at 87.2, inventories at 64.7, and employment at 54.2. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Oklahoma’s average hourly wages for manufacturing production workers climbed by a very strong 12.5% with gains somewhat larger for nondurable goods producers than durable goods manufacturers,” Goss said.
South Dakota: The overall index for South Dakota climbed to 75.5 in May from 74.9 in April. Components were: new orders at 74.5, production or sales at 67.7, delivery lead time at 95.7, inventories at 80.8, and employment at 58.9. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, South Dakota average hourly wages for manufacturing production workers climbed by a very weak 0.2% with gains for nondurable goods producers, and slight wage losses for durable goods manufacturers,” Goss said.
