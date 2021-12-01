Midwest Economy: November state-by-state glance

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.

The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.

The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months. A figure below 50 indicates decline.

Here are the state-by-state results for November:

Arkansas: The overall index for Arkansas declined to 54.6 from 59.0 in October. Components from the November survey were: new orders at 56.4, production or sales at 51.3, delivery lead time at 73.5, inventories at 38.6, and employment at 53.1. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Arkansas’s seasonally adjusted manufacturing employment was down by almost 1,000 jobs, or 0.6%, compared to its pre-pandemic level. Job gains for the state’s durable goods producers were more than offset by losses for the state’s nondurable goods manufacturers.

Iowa: The overall index declined to 59.4 from 67.8 in October. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 57.1, production, or sales, at 49.9, delivery lead time at 79.5, employment at 63.3, and inventories at 72.3. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Iowa’s seasonally adjusted manufacturing employment was down by fewer than 500 jobs, or 0.2%, compared to its pre-pandemic level. Job gains for the state’s nondurable goods producers, including food processors, were more than offset by losses for the state’s durable goods manufacturers such as metal producers.

Kansas: The overall index fell to 61.2 from 66.5 in October. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 57.4, production or sales at 54.1, delivery lead time at 79.5, employment at 60.7, and inventories at 54.2. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, seasonally adjusted manufacturing employment for Kansas was down by 7,000 jobs, or 4.1%, compared to its pre-pandemic level. Job gains for the state’s nondurable goods producers, including food processors, were more than offset by losses for the state’s durable goods manufacturers such as transportation equipment producers.

Minnesota: The overall index decreased to 65.1 from October’s regional high of 70.4. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 58.0, production or sales at 55.8, delivery lead time at 83.1, inventories at 63.4, and employment at 65.2. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted manufacturing employment was down by 4,500 jobs, or 1.4%, compared to its pre-pandemic level. Solid job gains for the state’s nondurable goods producers, including food processors, were more than offset by losses for the state’s durable goods manufacturers such as computer and electronic producers.

Missouri: The overall index rose to 66.3 from 64.4 in October. Components were: new orders at 66.8, production or sales at 54.1, delivery lead time at 84.8, inventories at 62.4, and employment at 63.4. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Missouri’s seasonally adjusted manufacturing employment was down by fewer than 600 jobs, or 0.2%, compared to its pre-pandemic level. Job gains for the state’s durable goods producers, including computer and electronic producers, were more than offset by losses for the state’s nondurable goods manufacturers such as food processors.

Nebraska: Nebraska’s overall index dipped to 67.0 from 67.5 in October. Components were: new orders at 58.0, production or sales at 55.9, delivery lead time at 83.3, inventories at 63.9, and employment at 74.0. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted manufacturing employment was down by 1,400 jobs, or 1.4%, compared to its pre-pandemic level. Job gains for the state’s nondurable goods producers, including food processors, were more than offset by losses for the state’s durable goods manufacturers such as computer and electronic parts producers.

North Dakota: The overall index for North Dakota slumped below growth neutral to a regional low 49.6 from October’s 52.4, also a regional low. Components were: new orders at 55.6, production or sales at 49.2, delivery lead time at 68.9, employment at 47.4, and inventories at 26.8. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, North Dakota’s seasonally adjusted manufacturing employment was down by 700 jobs, or 2.6%, compared to its pre-pandemic level. Job gains for the state’s nondurable goods producers, including food processors, were more than offset by losses for the state’s durable goods manufacturers.

Oklahoma: The overall index expanded above growth neutral in November. The overall index slipped to 62.4 from 63.0 in October. Components were: new orders at 58.0, production or sales at 55.7, delivery lead time at 58.8, inventories at 62.9, and employment at 76.9. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Oklahoma’s seasonally adjusted manufacturing employment was down by 9,400 jobs, or 6.8%, compared to its pre-pandemic level. Job gains for the state’s nondurable goods producers, including food processors, were more than offset by losses for the state’s durable goods manufacturers including metal manufacturers.

South Dakota: The South Dakota overall index fell to 55.0 from 62.9 in October. Components were: new orders at 56.4, production or sales at 51.3, delivery lead time at 55.3, inventories at 38.6, and employment at 73.4. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, South Dakota seasonally adjusted manufacturing employment was down by only 100 jobs, or 0.2%, compared to its pre-pandemic level. Job gains for the state’s nondurable goods producers were offset by slight losses for the state’s nondurable goods manufacturers such as food processors.

