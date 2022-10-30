 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Morningside University in Sioux City completes new gateway

  • Updated
  • 0

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Morningside University now has a new gateway, inviting students onto the campus with an illuminated maroon-and-white arch.

The recently completed front entrance was the final element of the $1.5 million John & Robin Reynders Legacy Project, which was first envisioned by Reynders, the University’s longest-tenured president, and his wife, more than 20 years ago.

“When we got here, Robin thought the campus looked like a series of parking lots instead of like an inviting place for students,” Reynders told the Sioux City Journal. “We both wanted Morningside to feel more like home and part of the neighborhood.”

Under Reynders’ leadership, more than $70 million has been invested into campus renovations and updates.

People are also reading…

In addition, his tenure was notable for a growth in student enrollment, success in the school’s athletic and performing arts program, as well as the two largest fundraising efforts in the Sioux City’s college’s 128 year history.

More than that, Reynders and his wife were credited with bringing a sense of pride to Morningside.

“Morningside is a community,” Robin Reynders said. “That community includes everybody from the students to faculty to the people who maintain our campus.

“We wanted everyone to feel welcomed into the Morningside family,” she continued.

While Reynders had overseen nearly every project on the campus master plan since the start of his tenure in 2000, three items weren’t completed when he retired in June 2022.

Those projects represented the $1.5 million John & Robin Reynders Legacy Project.

It included a $200,000 facelift for Lewis Hall, the second oldest building on campus and, often, the first space shown to prospective students. While preserving its historic features, the building now has new floors and lighting.

Also budgeted at $200,000 is a series of kiosks and signage that will help people better navigate the campus.

However, the highlight was always Morningside’s new front archway, which was budgeted at $1.1 million.

In addition to the archway, which extends over Peters Avenue as well as the sidewalk alongside the road, it featured a curved monument sign and a patio featuring a sculpture of the Morningside “M.”

Looking at online photos of the now-completed projects, Reynders said he was impressed.

“The campus doesn’t look so institutional anymore,” he said during a phone interview from his Punta Gorda, Florida home.

“I agree,” Robin Reynders said. “Everything is so green and inviting. It doesn’t look like a bunch of parking lots anymore.”

Before he retired for Florida, Reynders said he wanted to play pickle ball, learn how to operate a boat and drive his Corvette sports car on a daily basis.

Unfortunately, the couple was, at the moment, also picking up debris left in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

“We live very close to Fort Myers, Florida, which was so hard-hit by Ian,” Reynders said. “Our house survived the hurricane and so did we. We were lucky.”

While the Reynderses would like to see in person all of the campus renovations that were done in their honor, the couple has no immediate plans to do so.

“We want to give (Morningside University’s new president) Dr. Albert Mosley a chance to make his mark,” Reynders said. “We’ll be back at some point because the campus looks like it has been completely transformed.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Once key, US newspaper editorial endorsements fade away

Once key, US newspaper editorial endorsements fade away

Once a key part of the political season and an important role for newspapers, editorial endorsements of candidates are fading away. A recent announcement that newspapers controlled by the Alden Global Capital hedge fund would no longer endorse candidates for president, governor and U.S. Senate is the latest indicator of the trend. In many cases, endorsements have become victim to both the news industry's troubles and the era's bitter politics. After many newspapers advised against voting for Donald Trump as president in 2016 — and he won anyway — many news organizations wonder if it's worth alienating readers when they're hard enough to come by.

Drought snarls Mississippi River transit in blow to farmers

Nearly the entire stretch of the Mississippi River has experienced below average rainfall over the past two months, reducing water levels on the river to near record lows. The drought has disrupted ship and barge traffic at a critical time for farmers harvesting soybeans and corn for export. Farmers are paying higher shipping costs. Tourists can see parts of the river that are usually inaccessible, including Tower Rock, a protruding landmark roughly 100 miles southeast of St. Louis. Although scientists say climate change is raising temperatures and making droughts more common and intense, a weather expert says this latest drought affecting the central United States is more likely a short-term weather phenomenon.

Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize

Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize

The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize. No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday night’s jackpot to slowly grow for a nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million. The $700 million jackpot is for those who take an annuity option, paid out annually over 29 years. Winners nearly always opt for cash, which for Wednesday’s drawing would be an estimated $335.7 million before taxes.

Iowa governor's lawyer pushes for 6-week abortion ban

Iowa governor's lawyer pushes for 6-week abortion ban

Attorneys for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds argued in court that a state court judge should reverse a decision made three years ago and allow a 2018 law that would ban abortions at about six weeks to go into effect. Reynolds’ lawyer says the rationale for issuing an injunction blocking the law rested entirely on state and federal court decisions that were overturned earlier this year. Reynolds’ lawyers argue that change in the legal landscape justifies reversal of the injunction. Planned Parenthood lawyers say there is no precedent or legal support in Iowa for a judge to reverse a final judgment entered three years ago. Any decision by the judge is likely to be appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.

USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

The federal government has announced a program to provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation Reduction Act allocated toward assisting distressed borrowers of direct or guaranteed loans administered by USDA. The law was passed by Congress and signed by Biden in August. The money anounced Tuesday is the first round of payments designed to help farmers hard hit by pandemic-induced market disruptions or climate-driven natural disasters including drought stay in business or re-enter farming. The USDA says additional programs are to come.

Boston, Clark headline AP women's hoops All-America team

Boston, Clark headline AP women's hoops All-America team

Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Caitlin Clark of Iowa are unanimous choices for The Associated Press preseason women's basketball All-America team. Both were selected on every ballot by the 30-member national media panel that chooses the Top 25 each week. Seniors Haley Jones of Stanford, Ashley Joens of Iowa State and Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech were also selected as well as sophomore Aneesah Morrow of DePaul.

Drought snarls Mississippi River transit in blow to farmers

Drought snarls Mississippi River transit in blow to farmers

Nearly the entire stretch of the Mississippi River has experienced below average rainfall over the past two months, reducing water levels on the river to near record lows. The drought has disrupted ship and barge traffic at a critical time for farmers harvesting soybeans and corn for export. Farmers are paying higher shipping costs. Tourists can see parts of the river that are usually inaccessible, including Tower Rock, a protruding landmark roughly 100 miles southeast of St. Louis. Although scientists say climate change is raising temperatures and making droughts more common and intense, a weather expert says this latest drought affecting the central United States is more likely a short-term weather phenomenon.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News