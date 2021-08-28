Move may be in Sergeant Bluff cemetery's future

Once vacated, Hanson said, Brickworks would incorporate the current cemetery site into its operations and mine it for clay needed to make the thousands of bricks that are produced and shipped from the plant daily.

Bonnie Stevenson, a Sergeant Bluff resident whose great grandparents and other relatives are buried in the cemetery, said that after hearing of the proposal, she didn’t need long to make up her mind. She thinks of the cemetery’s steep terrain and the difficulty reaching graves at the top of the hill. A new, level cemetery would solve that problem.

“There was no difficulty to understand the benefit of what moving the cemetery would be,” said Stevenson, one of five members of the Woodbury Township Cemetery Expansion Committee formed to explore its expansion and relocation.

For others, the thought of relocating a family member’s remains isn’t as easy.

“This is kind of a historical area, and we’re disturbing the area of those buried there. But to honor them is to allow people to visit them,” Logemann said. “The end result here is anyone, whether they’re in a wheelchair or a walker, can reach up and touch the gravestone of their loved one.”