Mules help couple from Greene spread Christian ministry

“There are a lot of campsites you’ll walk into and invite them and they’ll say no thank you. Others will want you to get out as quick as possible, they’re not always nice, but that’s not for me to decide,” Mike said. “I’ve never had problems with park rangers and if I see one I invite them to the service.”

In one instance, Mike said that a park ranger at Yellow River State Forest told him that he wished the Reicherts family would come back every weekend to visit.

“He said the people who are Godly people are much kinder, much nicer and keep their camp clean,” Mike said.

Cowboys for Christ as an organization was founded in 1970, according to its website, to “reach out to the livestock industry worldwide” and is based out of Fort Worth, Texas. They actually ordain cowboy and cowgirl chaplains and put out a 16-page publication called the “Christian Ranchman” that contains letters, testimonials and articles from folks all around the country.

On their kitchen table at their home outside of Greene, Jamie and Mike have the latest edition of the publication, as well as flipbooks they hand out before Sunday services. A sign above a doorframe in the kitchen says, “This day the Lord made.” In the living room, Jamie has mounted a puzzle that shows Jesus about to hop up on a white horse.