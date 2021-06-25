 Skip to main content
Muscatine County jury finds man guilty of killing girlfriend
MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — A Muscatine County jury on Friday found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend.

Jurors found David Hatfield guilty in the death of 18-year-old Kaitlyn Palmer, according to the Muscatine Journal.

Prosecutors had said Hatfield shot Palmer in the head with a .22-caliber handgun as she slept at Saulsbury Recreation Area in rural Muscatine County. Prosecutors argued Hatfield shot Palmer because of an unwanted pregnancy.

Defense lawyers contended Palmer shot herself.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence in Iowa of life in prison. Hatfield is scheduled to be sentenced July 30.

