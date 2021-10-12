Muscatine man found guilty in fatal stabbing at party

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Muscatine man was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the stabbing death of another man during a party in rural Iowa.

Milton Serrano Jr., 22, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the the July 19, 2020, death of 19-year-old Chantz Stevens, of Wilton.

Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 29 at the Cedar County Courthouse, The Quad-City Times reported.

Police said Serrano stabbed Stevens after Serrano was asked to leave a party in Clarence, Iowa. Stevens died at the scene.

Police said Serrano posted an account of the stabbing on social media hours after Stevens died.

