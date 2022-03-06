National register key to preserving community history

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The sanctuary walls were beginning to buckle. The wooden roof frame was hinging on the masonry. The floor had settled a few inches below the wall.

Those things had been hidden from view until workers began pulling back the skin on the old church.

“I’m just so glad to see this steel beam in here,” said Marian Maciej-Hiner, as she looked up at the metal support beneath the vaulted ceiling at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Dubuque.

On a frigid February afternoon, the property at 1699 Iowa St. was abuzz with the sounds of hammering and power tools. Construction workers attended to renovating the interior, which was crisscrossed in a web of scaffolding.

The building’s exterior will be restored and a belfry installed, reminiscent of one in the church’s original design but that was deconstructed decades ago.

Organizers hope the $2 million project, which also includes restoration of the exterior of an adjacent parsonage, will be sufficient to see the nearly 150-year-old house of worship all the way to its tricentennial celebration.

That a congregation of 50 parishioners could muster the dollars and enthusiasm needed to pursue such an undertaking, due for completion by August, still amazes Maciej-Hiner, who is president of the fellowship’s board of trustees.

“I think they saw that we were pulling all the pieces together,” she told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald.

The endeavor made use of multiple funding sources, including grants and tax credits only available to properties or districts that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. More than $500,000 will be reimbursed.

“We didn’t really understand tax credits, but I realized that we needed them,” Maciej-Hiner said.

The National Register of Historic Places is a list maintained by the National Park Service that designates structures and places of historical and archaeological importance that are worthy of recognition. The list contains more than 96,000 properties, which represent about 1.8 million contributing buildings, districts, objects, sites and structures spread across nearly every county in the U.S.

In the tri-state region, 393 entities are listed, ranging from the renowned Roshek Brothers Department Store to the Ulysses S. Grant house in Galena, Ill., to Rountree Hall in Platteville, Wis.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship church is considered a contributing building in the Jackson Park National Register District and is not listed on the register individually. The building, constructed in 1885, originally functioned as a German Methodist Episcopal church and is the only example of Carpenter Gothic architecture in the city.

Making the National Register is an honorific. It also opens doors to grant and historic tax credit opportunities that undergird public-private construction projects.

And Dubuque has benefited greatly from the credits.

“It really is the largest economic development tool that we have here,” said Duane Hagerty, president and CEO of Heritage Works, a nonprofit organization that works to preserve, protect and promote Dubuque’s historic architecture.

Since 2000 in downtown Dubuque, more than $300 million has been invested in buildings that utilized historic tax credits, he said.

And despite the city’s relatively small size, Dubuque remains one of the top recipients of historic tax credits across the state.

But, proponents say, the register also functions as much more. Well-kept historic properties add value, not just financially. Even more important is the sense of place, community and shared experience that preserving a piece of history endears.

Yet, despite the documented benefits, misconceptions about the National Register abound.

“The myth is that being on the register creates burdens for the property owner,” Hagerty said. “That’s 100% false.”

Following the end of World War II, little in the way of federal protection was afforded to historic properties in the U.S.

A widespread belief in progress engendered the attitude that the old must make way for the new.

Buildings deemed archaic, even entire neighborhoods, were demolished during a campaign of urban renewal that by the 1960s saw a remaking of America’s cities, with the construction of interstate highways and suburbs and modernization of existing structures. Exterior stonework on buildings was covered up with siding to update their appearance.

A backlash fermented within the country’s preservationist movement. In 1965, a special federal committee on historic preservation was formed.

The National Register of Historic Places was established by the passage of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, which also created standards under which historic structures must be documented. States were required to form historic preservation offices and create an inventory of historic sites.

One of the law’s greatest impacts was the establishment of the Section 106 review process. Prior to the start of federal projects or federally funded construction, a plan to avoid or minimize damage to historic sites must be created.

“It really was a protector for property owners when it was created, and it still is,” Hagerty said.

There are multiple things the National Register does not do, however.

An individual listing is entirely voluntary and must be done with the consent of the property owner. Neighborhoods also can object to the formation of a new historic district.

And for listed properties that have not received federal funding, the register places no restrictions on what the owner can do — even razing a historic building is permissible.

Property owners also are not required to open their site to the public.

Confusion often stems when property owners conflate the National Register with local zoning regulations, said Chris Happ Olson, the City of Dubuque’s assistant planner.

“We encounter it all the time,” she said.

The two are not part and parcel.

Even if a property is listed on the register, it is not necessarily subject to local historic ordinances. And nonlisted properties might fall within a city’s historic districts, which places it under use restrictions.

The City of Dubuque has 19 National Register historic districts, but just five local historic districts.

Properties located within the five must undergo a design review by city staff or the Historic Preservation Commission before any exterior work that requires a building permit and is visible from the public right of way can be conducted.

Meanwhile, within the city’s nine conservation districts, properties cannot be demolished without prior review.

“Preserving these historic buildings helps preserve the stability of the neighborhoods in our community as a whole,” said Wally Wernimont, the city’s planning services manager. “When you look at removing historic features on a property, even to the point of tearing off a porch, … that is not easily reversed.”

Not all old buildings will be listed on the National Register and not all old buildings should, even if they are well-preserved, Hagerty said.

Specific criteria govern eligibility, including a property’s age, significance and integrity. Generally, a property must be at least 50 years old and resemble its original appearance.

When contemplating whether to approve a listing, National Register staff also consider a property’s association with important developments or events.

People can nominate buildings through their state historic preservation office, but the process is research-intensive.

“You don’t have to be a historian to successfully complete a nomination,” said Michael Morain, spokesperson for Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. “But you have to be able to do the research and have the gumption and persistence to seek help.”

For Mary Gronen, a building’s mission is equally important as the condition of its walls and trusses.

“Sometimes, it’s hard for people to see the vision,” she said while walking through the Rouse & Dean Foundry building at 990 Washington St. in the Dubuque Millwork Historic District. “Sometimes, we just need a little help in figuring out what the end use could be.”

Mary is the vice president of Gronen, a Dubuque-based property developer. She and her husband, company President John Gronen, have utilized historic tax credits in about 25 construction projects.

Their work on the foundry, which began producing ironwork in the late 19th century, represents one of the latest.

They have owned the building for 17 years, using it for storage and a workshop, but as surrounding properties developed, the need to keep pace became apparent.

Masons began working on the foundry in late 2021 and have since rebuilt the south wall of the building. They also are reconstructing the rooftop monitor that originally topped the structure.

The Gronens expect to complete the project by June, but they will leave the interior unfinished until a future tenant, perhaps a restaurateur, decides on a build-out and finishes.

“It’s not just about the building itself,” Mary said. “We always talk about the soul and the content. It’s what goes into that building after it’s been rehabilitated. What gives it its life? How can it be best utilized for the betterment of our community?”

A variety of financial incentives are afforded to properties listed on the National Register, including state and federal tax credits and grant programs, all of which can make historic rehabilitation a financially feasible enterprise.

“When you start to look at what these older properties need in terms of rehabilitation, these funds really help close the gap,” said Emily McCready, co-owner of 563 Design, a Dubuque architecture firm. “Just about every project that we worked on that used historic tax credits, this was kind of the game changer.”

She said the credits often “even the playing field” when comparing the costs of building new and rehabilitating the old.

The federal government offers a 20% tax credit on qualifying expenses that accompany eligible commercial projects. Since 1976, the program has prompted private investment of more than $102 billion in the preservation of 45,000 properties, according to the National Park Service.

While residential properties do not qualify for the federal credit, the State of Iowa offers a 25% income tax credit for all historic building projects.

Illinois and Wisconsin also offer historic tax credits. The former reimburses in the amount of 25% for eligible expenses, while the latter reimburses at 20% for commercial projects only.

The credits hold great importance for smaller cities such as Dubuque, where property values are lower, Olson said.

She explained that a developer can expect to pay similar costs to renovate a property, regardless of whether it is located in a small or large city. But after that property is sold or rented, the proceeds generally will total less in the smaller community

“When you look at property value … to do work here in Dubuque is more expensive,” she said. “That’s why it’s critical that we’re able to use financial incentives.”

