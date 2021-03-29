National Weather Service issues alert over fire danger

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Strong winds, warmer conditions and low humidity are combining to create a fire danger across several states, including parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued red flag watches and warnings for most of all four states. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are present.

The weather service said south to southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph (24.14 to 48.28 kph), with gusts as high as 50 mph (80.46 kph), are expected in areas covered by a red flag watch or warning.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

