Nebraska avoids more rolling power outages Wednesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska avoided another round of rolling power outages Wednesday morning.

The Nebraska Public Power District said it ultimately didn’t have to shut off anyone’s power Wednesday morning after the utility warned earlier that more blackouts were likely.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts criticized the power shut offs that all the major utilities across the state implemented in places on Monday and Tuesday because demand for electricity exceeded the supply available across a 14-state region.

“These rolling blackouts are completely unacceptable," Ricketts said.

Utility officials have said the Artic temperatures across the region created energy demand that strained the power grid.

The subzero temperatures started to ease across Nebraska Wednesday morning with most low temperatures across the state at only single digits below zero. For instance, Omaha hit a low of 2 below zero Wednesday, which was much milder than the 23 below temperature it recorded Tuesday morning.

