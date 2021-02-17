Nebraska governor criticizes need for rolling blackouts

In Nebraska, utilities have generally been generating enough power to meet the state's needs this week despite the extreme cold. For example, NPPD was generating 2,640 megawatts of electricity Wednesday to serve roughly 1,800 megawatts of demand in its territory, so it was sending power elsewhere in the region.

But Kent said Nebraska benefits from being part of the larger utility group because the system is more reliable overall when the load is spread over such a large area. And he said just last summer that NPPD had to rely on the grid for some power when its biggest power plant went down for repairs.

“We’re helping keeping the lights on for everyone, which is really important because there are times of the year where we’re relying on other generators maybe not in Nebraska to help us,” Kent said.

The utility industry will examine what led to this week's rolling blackouts and look for ways to avoid them in the future. Ricketts said those conversations should include taking a look at whether the country should rely more on traditional power sources such as coal and nuclear plants.

“We have to have a conversation in this country about the power sources that are supplying energy to our power grid because we cannot have these rolling blackouts at a time when we have these frigid temperatures,” Ricketts said.

In a welcome sign, the subzero temperatures started to ease across Nebraska Wednesday morning with most low temperatures across the state at only single digits below zero. For instance, Omaha hit a low of 2 below zero Wednesday, which was much milder than the 23 below temperature it recorded Tuesday morning. High temperatures in the teens were expected Wednesday afternoon.

