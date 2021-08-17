 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska man pleads not guilty in death of Iowa pedestrian
0 Comments
AP

Nebraska man pleads not guilty in death of Iowa pedestrian

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Nebraska man has pleaded not guilty to homicide by vehicle in the death of a woman who was hit by a car in Iowa.

Christopher George Smith Rathfon, 35, of Omaha, is accused of hitting Dawn Merrick, 62, of Mason City, at a Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City on June 8. She died from her injuries on June 10, The Mason City Globe Gazette reported.

Rathfon was initially charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving and serious injury by vehicle.

After the homicide by vehicle charge was added, the OWI charge was dismissed. Rathfon posted $50,000 bond of $50,000 to the Cerro Gordo County Jail on June 23.

A trial date has been scheduled for Sept. 21 at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Globe Gazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News