Nebraska to resume reporting coronavirus statistics

Nebraska officials said data on the pandemic will still be available through public records requests, and they said statistics on the virus' spread are available from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they said the data reported on those sites may differ from what the state had been reporting. And television station KETV reported that its public records request for COVID-19 case and vaccination numbers was denied.

In the weeks since the state stopped providing the figures, Nebraska has seen cases nearly double as the highly contagious delta variant of the virus spreads. CDC figures showed 489 cases last week, up from 456 the week before and 253 cases two weeks earlier.

Nationwide, the average number of new cases doubled over the past three weeks, going from 11,300 a day on June 23 to about 23,600 a day on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has more than doubled over the past two weeks from 43 new cases per day on June 28 to 86.29 new cases per day on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The CDC said 48.2% of the state's population has now been fully vaccinated against the virus, which ranks 24th among all the states.