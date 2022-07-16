 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New funding spurs more Iowa electric vehicle charging spots

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Marc Franke usually charges his 2013 Nissan Leaf — the first globally mass-produced fully electric vehicle — in his garage in Ely.

But during the winter, when the Leaf’s range of 72 miles between charges is reduced by one-third or more by the cold, Franke plans his outings based on where he can get a charge before returning home.

“Suddenly in the winter, that infrastructure is important to me,” said Franke, 71, a retired engineer and project manager.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports the Iowa Department of Transportation this month will submit a plan to the federal government for how Iowa would spend $51.4 million over five years to expand electric vehicle charging capacity along interstate highways, including I-80, I-380, I-35 and I-29.

People are also reading…

The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program will provide $5 billion nationally through 2026 for new charging stations at least every 50 miles and within 1 mile of interstates.

“We’re expecting these sites at convenience stores, maybe shopping malls, movie theaters,” said Stuart Anderson, Iowa DOT director of the transportation development division. “Some nice publicly-available spots with some of those amenities are already in place.”

Iowa already has 276 public charging stations, including 71 that offer fast charging, according to data from the U.S. Department of Energy. There are three types of charging stations:

Level 1 uses a common household 120-volt outlet and adds between three to five miles per hour of charging, Forbes reported.

Level 2 is most common for residential charging, providing 208 to 240 volts and adding 12 to 80 miles per hour of charging.

Level 3 fast charging uses between 400 to 800 volts to charge at a rate of two to 30 miles per minute of charging. These stations cost tens of thousands of dollars to create, Forbes reported, so are found only at public charging sites.

Level 2 charging often is free at convenience stores, grocery stores and other businesses, which likely expect customers will spend money while waiting for their electric vehicle to charge.

In Iowa, Des Moines has the highest number of charging locations at 39, with Iowa City and Coralville combined having 33. Cedar Rapids has 16, Ames 12 and Davenport 11. Another 86 Iowa cities and towns have at least one charging station. Many of these sites have more than one charging port.

Iowa had more than 8,300 electric vehicles registered as of Dec. 31. Johnson County has the highest adoption rate, with 5.7 EV’s per 1,000 residents. The other top 10 counties are:

Dallas: 5.53 EV’s per 1,000

Jefferson: 5.49

Cerro Gordo: 4.47

Winneshiek: 4.07

Story: 3.85

Polk: 3.8

Linn: 3.53

Scott: 3.39

Warren: 3.03

Iowa requires an additional registration fee for battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. In May 2019, Iowa had 1,200 battery EV’s and 2,100 plug-ins, but less than three years later, there are 5,000 battery EV’s and 4,400 plug-ins.

“The growth is definitely faster on the pure EV side,” Anderson said. “Four times the number in less than three years.”

With 276 public charging stations, Iowa has one charging station for every 30 electric vehicles registered in the state.

“Based on anecdotal information I hear, the system we have in Iowa right now meets the needs of EV owners in Iowa and those who travel through the state of Iowa,” Anderson said. “The challenge is we’re seeing accelerating growth in Iowa and across the country. There is a need to continue investment with public support. We are seeing some reluctance for folks to make longer trips — range anxiety.”

Franke was 23 in 1973, when Arab members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries imposed an embargo on oil to the United States that caused gas prices to skyrocket amid shortages.

“You couldn’t even get gas,” said Franke, who was working as an engineer at General Motors in Michigan. “After a couple of hours, you’d finally get to the pump and it would run out. It got to the point where range became a big deal. Everybody wanted to buy cars that would go 400-500 miles on a single tank.”

Franke was appalled by the toll the embargo took on the U.S. economy. He sees many similarities between 1973 and 2022, when Russia’s war against Ukraine is part of the reason gas prices have spiked.

“We need to get off of petroleum as our primary fuel,” Franke said.

He moved to Iowa in 1985 and later joined the board for five year of the Iowa Renewable Energy Association, a Hiawatha-based nonprofit that seeks to expand use of renewable energy.

Franke and his wife, Cheri, bought the Leaf in 2013, the same year they added solar panels to their roof in Ely.

“It took about eight years for the payoff,” he said of the solar panels, which charge his car. “Now I’m driving around on free electricity from the sun.”

Franke is hoping this fall to upgrade his EV to a Chevrolet Bolt, which has a range of 259 miles per charge.

Franke knows where all the EV charging stations are around the Corridor. He knows he can meet his son for lunch at the North Dodge Hy-Vee in Iowa City and charge the car’s battery while they eat. Or if he drives into Cedar Rapids, the NewBo City Market or Cedar Rapids Public Library are good places to charge.

“The biggest places where there haven’t been many chargers is north of town, up in Hiawatha,” he said. “There is no public charger up there. Same things at Westdale Mall, no public chargers.”

Hiawatha could benefit from the new federal infrastructure funding for charging stations, which have to be within a mile of the interstate.

But Alliant Energy, an investor-owned utility that serves customers in Iowa and Wisconsin, also is looking at EV registrations and existing infrastructure to see where they can help install more charging stations, said Melissa McCarville, a spokesperson for the company’s electrification team.

“We have been looking at that same data and looking at our service area and seeing which areas might be willing to partner with us,” she said.

Last year Alliant joined the National Electric Highway Coalition, a group of 50 utility companies that commit to providing enough Level 3 fast charging stations to “allow the public to drive EVs with confidence along all major U.S. travel corridors by the end of 2023.”

Alliant is collaborating to help install a new charging station in Decorah and is looking for other sites, McCarville said.

Electric vehicle use is expected to increase tenfold by 2030, pushing Iowa and other states to prepare for a loss in revenue from gas tax, which brought in about $675 million in fiscal 2021.

The Iowa Legislature in 2019 approved an EV registration fee on top of regular vehicle registration. For battery EV’s the fee is $130 a year; plug-in hybrid EVs cost an extra $65.

The fee was designed to generate the same amount of revenue as what is lost from the fuel tax, Anderson said.

“That covers Iowa registered passenger vehicles,” he said. “What we don’t have captured are out-of-state EVs and we’re not capturing any user fees from large battery-powered semi trucks.”

Starting July 1, 2023, Iowa will start charging 2.6 cents per kilowatt-hour for charging at non-residential locations, such as convenience stores, truck stops and private trucking terminals.

The system isn’t perfect, Anderson said. The EV fee is the same no matter how many miles you drive, unlike the gas tax, which brings in more revenue from people who drive more. And the state’s charging infrastructure isn’t yet adapted to charging electric semis or buses.

“There are a lot more challenges to the ability to install that charging infrastructure and handle those heavy loads,” he said. “That will be an interesting transition.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Gazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crews still searching for girl who drowned in Cedar River

Crews were still searching for an 11-year-old girl who they believe drowned at a state park near Mount Vernon. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was called Wednesday afternoon to Palisades State Park after someone went into the Cedar River and began struggling. The sheriff’s office said Thursday the girl had drowned and identified her as Zyah Thomas of Cedar Rapids.

1 person dies in W. Iowa when truck collides with train

One person will killed when a truck hauling grain collided with a freight train in western Iowa. The truck and Iowa Interstate Railroad train collided at a crossing south of Walnut at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the train dragged the truck and trailer up to 150 yards. The truck was on fire when first-responders arrived. The sheriff’s office said one person was killed. The crash caused at least two rail cars to derail. The rail crossing has signals, which appeared to be working when the crash occurred.The truck was hauling a grain product used in the production of ethanol.

Le Mars explosion injures 3 people, destroys homes

Le Mars explosion injures 3 people, destroys homes

An explosion destroyed two houses in the northwest Iowa city of Le Mars and injured three people. The explosion Wednesday morning demolished two adjacent houses and damaged a third house. Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief Dave Schipper told the Sioux City Journal that the three people who were injured were inside or around one of the homes. Two of them were taken to a Le Mars hospital and one was taken to a Sioux City hospital and later transferred to a burn center in Lincoln, Nebraska. Schipper called it “very fortunate” that no one died in the explosion, which he thinks was caused by a gas leak.

Police recover body of girl who drowned in Raccoon River

Des Moines police recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl who drowned in the Raccoon River after getting off an inflatable raft. Police said found the girl’s body at 12:20 p.m. Friday, about two days after she entered the river. The girl had been in the raft Wednesday evening with two other children when she got off, went underwater and didn’t resurface. Emergency responders had been searching the river for the girl since Wednesday. Police have not identified the girl.

Iowa assistant AG sues Des Moines police over protest arrest

Iowa assistant AG sues Des Moines police over protest arrest

An assistant attorney general in Iowa is suing the city of Des Moines and its police chief over his arrest during a June 2020 racial justice protest. Assistant Attorney General Paxton Williams alleges he was tackled, pepper-sprayed and handcuffed for no reason. The Des Moines Register reports that the lawsuit is among eight cases filed against the Des Moines police over their actions during protests following George Floyd's death in the custody of Minneapolis police. Paxton’s lawsuit, filed May 31, alleges police used unnecessary and excessive force. The police have not responded to an email seeking comment Tuesday. The attorney general's office declined comment, calling the lawsuit a “personal matter.”

Chairman slams Indian Health Services hiring decision

The chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has slammed the federal agency that delivers health care to approximately 130,000 Native Americans located in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa for declining to hire tribal leaders’ choice for an area director. Chairman Harold Frazier released a letter to President Joe Biden criticizing the decision for Indian Health Services to re-advertise the Great Plains area director position after tribal leaders had interviewed and recommended a candidate. Frazier’s criticism comes as tribal health advocates have pushed for stability in an agency that’s chronically underfunded and struggles to meet the needs of Indian Country.

Watch Now: Related Video

Two London families have epic water balloon battle during heat wave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News