New Iowa school superintendent sorry for plagiarizing letter

She wrote that the Gilbert district “has earned a reputation for academic excellence, and the boundless opportunities offered beyond the classroom setting are incredible, as they provide enriching learning experiences for students at all levels.” Poole’s letter before the 2017-2018 school year used those same 29 words with the exception of “incredible,” which he referred to as “exemplary."

The two letters contained several other nearly identical phrases, and a district parent notified the AP of the similarities.

Trujillo said she had no personal connection to Poole but came across his letter in her research. A spokeswoman for Poole said that he doesn't know Trujillo and would have no comment.

The use of phrases copied from online sources goes against standards that the district expects of its 1,400 students, who are warned in elementary school that “copying and pasting is plagiarism and will not be tolerated.” The district’s policy on using online resources warns that “severe penalties may be imposed for plagiarism.”