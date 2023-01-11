New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35B is game's 2nd highest

Lottery players whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize. The estimated $940 million jackpot up for grabs Friday night has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history. Even as the prize grows larger, the odds of winning remain the same: 1 in 302.6 million. The $940 million jackpot is for winners who choose an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Winners usually want cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $486 million. Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.