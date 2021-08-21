New veterans park in Albion focuses on freedom

In the meantime, there was railroad and grain elevator structures to be demolished and equipment to be moved from the land.

The actual construction of the park began in 2018. After the tornado that year, finding contractors became a challenge, but Raymon managed to get it done. To complete the task, Wertzberger Architects, Structural Engineers, Hay Construction Services, Hawkins Electrical Service, Hartwig Plumbing and Heating and B&G HVAC were all hired to make the park a reality.

“Footings and foundations were poured in November 2018,” he said. “Development continued through 2019 and 2020 and then the COVID pandemic hit in April 2020 followed by the derecho on Aug. 10. Both impacted our ability to move construction along as quickly as we had hoped.”

An opening date of July 27 was chosen as Raymon said it was the day his immediate family could get together to see the self-propelled howitzer go into the display building for the first time.

The M110A2 series was used in Desert Storm. The gun is 35.3 feet long and weighs 31.2 tons. It fires a projectile which weighs more than 200 pounds and can travel more than 18 miles. The howitzer at the park was disabled by the military, so it can no longer fire.