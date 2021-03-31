Newton man found stabbed to death in apartment; arrest made

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — A man was found stabbed to death at his Newton apartment complex, and another man has been arrested in the case, police there said.

The stabbing happened shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, when officers were called to the apartment complex in north-central Newton, police said. Arriving officers found Randall Clark Mikesell Jr., 41, lying on the ground and bleeding from wounds to his abdomen. Mikesell died at the scene, police said.

By Wednesday morning, Shane Romine Borrego, 33, of Newton, had been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to police. Investigators believe Borrego had gone to the apartment to retrieve property from Mikesell when an altercation between the two men occurred, leading to the stabbing.

Newton is about 30 miles east of Des Moines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0