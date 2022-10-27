 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

No one hit Powerball jackpot, new drawing an estimated $800M

No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 19, 36, 37, 46 and 56. The Powerball was 24.

No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize to grow to the fifth-largest in U.S. history. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday.

The lack of a winner reflects the long odds of winning the grand prize, which are one in 292.2 million.

The new $800 million jackpot amount is for winners who take their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners actually choose the cash option, however, which would be $383.7 million after taxes.

People are also reading…

The biggest lottery jackpot to date was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Once key, US newspaper editorial endorsements fade away

Once key, US newspaper editorial endorsements fade away

Once a key part of the political season and an important role for newspapers, editorial endorsements of candidates are fading away. A recent announcement that newspapers controlled by the Alden Global Capital hedge fund would no longer endorse candidates for president, governor and U.S. Senate is the latest indicator of the trend. In many cases, endorsements have become victim to both the news industry's troubles and the era's bitter politics. After many newspapers advised against voting for Donald Trump as president in 2016 — and he won anyway — many news organizations wonder if it's worth alienating readers when they're hard enough to come by.

Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize

Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize

The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize. No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday night’s jackpot to slowly grow for a nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million. The $700 million jackpot is for those who take an annuity option, paid out annually over 29 years. Winners nearly always opt for cash, which for Wednesday’s drawing would be an estimated $335.7 million before taxes.

Boston, Clark headline AP women's hoops All-America team

Boston, Clark headline AP women's hoops All-America team

Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Caitlin Clark of Iowa are unanimous choices for The Associated Press preseason women's basketball All-America team. Both were selected on every ballot by the 30-member national media panel that chooses the Top 25 each week. Seniors Haley Jones of Stanford, Ashley Joens of Iowa State and Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech were also selected as well as sophomore Aneesah Morrow of DePaul.

USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

The federal government has announced a program to provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation Reduction Act allocated toward assisting distressed borrowers of direct or guaranteed loans administered by USDA. The law was passed by Congress and signed by Biden in August. The money anounced Tuesday is the first round of payments designed to help farmers hard hit by pandemic-induced market disruptions or climate-driven natural disasters including drought stay in business or re-enter farming. The USDA says additional programs are to come.

University of Iowa hospitals settle lawsuit with employees

University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics employees who say that overtime and other payments were improperly paid   will receive $15 million as part of a class-action suit that was filed in 2019. The healthcare system and about 11,000 workers have argued that managers didn’t pay overtime, bonuses or accrued leave as quickly as state and federal laws require. Lawyers for the employees say in court documents filed Friday that the settlement figure could have been as high as $64 million. The Des Moines Register reports that the attorneys for the workers were worried that a higher court could have reduced the amount to as low as $11 million after lawyers for the Iowa Board of Regents threatened to appeal a judge’s ruling for partial summary judgment.

Watch Now: Related Video

Darrell Brooks verdict: More reaction to guilty verdict in Brooks trial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News