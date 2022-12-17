 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nora Springs residents hope bison return to town

  • Updated
  • 0

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa (AP) — Many Nora Springs residents can’t remember a time when the town’s unofficial mascot wasn’t roaming through a field.

Multiple bison, commonly called buffalo, have roamed the grassy area next to Al Brallier’s welding and manufacturing shop at the edge of town. Brallier has been caretaker of the large herd mammals since the 1980s.

“These things are still a wild animal, and you can’t get out there with them. You got to be careful because they’re still wild, and if they get mad at you, you’re in trouble,” Brallier told the Mason City Globe Gazette.

In October, Brallier’s male bison “Bart” was found dead. Bison may live for 15 years in the wild, but in captivity they live 25 years or more, according to the National Park Service website. Bart was 24 years old.

People are also reading…

Word slowly got out about Bart’s death, and Brallier started receiving messages from community members offering condolences.

“I don’t get around a whole lot, but I had a few people text me that know my phone number and stuff,” said Brallier.

The news reached the Facebook group “Nora Springs Community Page,” where people shared memories of the bison. Some asked how they could help raise funds for a new one.

Bison have been part of Nora Springs going back as far as the 1940s, owned by Francis Sherman and his father on the east side of town. Over time their numbers dwindled. Sherman got rid of the remainder of the herd in 1972, according to Brallier. Brallier acquired the location of his shop that had a grass area adjacent to it.

“I thought, ‘Well, (I’ll) get some buffalo to graze on it and bring back the buffalo tradition.’ So that’s what I did,” said Brallier.

Brallier’s bison have varied in numbers and names over the years. The animals have given him quite a few stories over the years as well, like the time the bison escaped and roamed through Nora Springs, or about the people who have stopped to admire them. Brallier has kept a book for people to sign and say where they are from.

“There were some people from France and one guy from Tibet, and they signed their name in Tibet,” said Brallier while pointing out some of the signatures in the book.

The animal have been central to Nora Springs annual “Buffalo Days” event, decor around the town, and were featured on the front page of the local newspaper. Brallier has also made collectible wooden coins to celebrate the bison and special animals like Bart.

“I used to buy these coins every year and they had the date on them,” Brallier said.

Nora Springs resident Alicia Schmitt said Brallier has raised bison as long as she can remember. She is person who suggested finding a way to fundraise in the Facebook group.

“I just kind of threw the idea out there like, ‘Hey, what do you guys think about a fundraiser for a buffalo?’ and just seeing if there’s community interest,” said Schmitt.

Before organizing an effort, Schmitt wanted to find out if Brallier would want a new male bison. A family friend of Brallier’s reached out to him and told Schmitt he was interested. After getting the okay, “Bingo for Buffalo” was created.

“I kind of brainstormed a little bit, fun community ideas. Everybody loves bingo, and you can’t go wrong with bingo,” said Schmitt.

Bingo for Buffalo will be held Dec. 17, same day as Nora Springs Holiday Hangout, at the Nora Springs School cafeteria and gym starting at 10 a.m. Cost is $10 for two cards per game. People can also bring a grocery bag full of nonperishables to get a set of two bingo cards for one game.

Brallier is not only interested in bringing in a male bison but a breeding female as well. He has already started doing research about what the current pricing is for a pair. A pair would also improve the overall mood of his lone, elderly female bison “Mama.”

“She’s not happy, especially when we loaded up the buffalo and left. She paced the fence and she ran. She was really upset by that, even when he was laying there deceased,” Brallier said.

“I can see where we would need a younger companion to go with them,” said Schmitt.

Schmitt hopes the event is able to raise around $2,000 since Brallier thinks the cost per animal would be between $1,000 to $2,000. People who can’t make it to the event but want to donate can reach out to her or Brallier.

The caretaker said he would like to continue to watch over the bison for two reasons: tradition and his 93-year-old mother, who wakes up before dawn to feed them. Brallier might think about stepping away when his mother is no longer able to feed them, but he is afraid of what would happen to the tradition.

“I don’t know what to do if we ever get rid of it. It is a long-term tradition for Nora Springs, and it’ll probably never come back, which is sad,” said Brallier. “I always thought maybe I could get somebody else to take care of them at that location, but I would hate to quit the welding shop because it gives me a place to go.”

For now, Brallier is going to research and find a way to bring more bison to Nora Springs.

“If I could get a younger male and female, I told (a friend), I’d like to get a bred female because everybody just loves the calves,” Brallier said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Globe Gazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

USDA climate-smart agriculture projects now top $3 billion

USDA climate-smart agriculture projects now top $3 billion

The federal government has announced another $325 million for agricultural projects that are intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The latest list of 71 recipients for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Climate-Smart Commodities program primarily involve small and underserved farmers and ranchers. The payments follow $2.8 billion awarded in September to 70 projects, mostly larger-scale efforts backed by universities, businesses and agricultural groups. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the latest round of funding Monday at Tuskegee University, a historically Black college in Alabama, and said it’s vital that small operations benefit from the program.

Iowa judge blocks effort to ban most abortions in the state

Iowa judge blocks effort to ban most abortions in the state

A state judge has blocked an effort to ban most abortions in Iowa by upholding a court decision made three years ago. Judge Celene Gogerty found Monday that there was no process for reversing a permanent injunction that blocked the abortion law in 2019. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement that she would appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court. Current law bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, but Reynolds asked the courts to reverse the 2019 decision. That law prohibited abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, which usually happens around six weeks of pregnancy and is often before many women know they’re pregnant.

Iowa woman pleads guilty to Capitol insurrection charge

A 56-year-old Iowa woman who joined her son at the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to a single charge of entering a restricted building. Deborah Sandoval, of Des Moines, was scheduled to stand trial Wednesday in Washington, D.C., but instead pleaded guilty to the charge of entering the Capitol. A trial went ahead for her son, Salvador Sandoval Jr., of Ankeny, Iowa, who is charged with entering the Capitol and assaulting police officers. Prosecutors dropped other charges against Deborah Sandoval as part of her plea agreement, which recommends that she serve anywhere from probation and six months in prison.

Prosecutors say Iowa police chief lied to buy machine guns

A small town Iowa police chief has been indicted on federal charges that he abused his position to purchase more than two dozen machine guns. Adair Police Chief Brad Wendt and Robert Williams were both charged with making false statements about whether the police department in the town of less than 800 people wanted to buy the machine guns. Wendt's attorney didn't respond immediately Thursday afternoon while Williams' attorney said it's unfortunate his client was charged without investigators "sitting down to candidly review all the circumstances and the law.” Adair City Attorney Clint Fichter said Wendt remains the police chief at this point because the city had no advance notice of the charges before they were announced Thursday.

Sioux City still trying to get paid $11,000 for Trump rally

After a fair amount of haggling, Sioux City officials were able to get the people planning a rally featuring former President Donald Trump to pay a $5,000 bill the day before last month's event, but the city is still waiting on the U.S. Secret Service and event planners to reimburse more than $11,000 in other rally costs. The biggest outstanding bill related to the Nov. 3 rally is the $10,002.38 charge for police officers to staff the event that the Secret Service is supposed to pay. The other lingering bill is a $1,425 charge that the company that planned the rally, Event Strategies, is supposed to pay for having emergency medical services on standby.

No more mad cow worries, banned blood donors can give again

No more mad cow worries, banned blood donors can give again

Blood centers in the U.S. are scrambling to track down hundreds of thousands of former donors turned away because of worries about mad cow disease in Europe more than two decades ago. The Food and Drug Administration lifted longtime rules that had barred blood donations from people, including current and former military members, who spent time in the U.K. and other countries during periods from 1980 to 2001.  The FDA determined there was little risk from blood donations of acquiring the rare and fatal brain infection tied to eating contaminated beef.

Driver racing on city street hits 2 cars, kills 4-year-old

A 4-year-old boy died after a car that was reportedly racing crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into two vehicles. Police in Des Moines, Iowa, say a car and an SUV were racing along a four-lane road Tuesday night when the car crossed the median. The car first struck a vehicle carrying the 4-year-old, an adult and another child. The car then struck another vehicle carrying an adult driver. The 4-year-old was killed and everyone else involved was injured and taken to Des Moines hospitals. All are expected to recover. Police say the racing SUV left the area. Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating that driver.

4 teens arrested in baseball bat beating death in Nebraska

Police say four teens have been arrested in the baseball bat beating death of a 62-year-old man on an Omaha street. Police say the beating happened Oct. 31 in midtown Omaha. Police called to the scene found Daniel Price on the ground and unresponsive with a head wound. He was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died from his injuries on Nov. 12. Police said Friday that four teens have been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center, including a 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and a weapons count. Three others — a 16-year-old boy and two 13-year-old girls — were arrested on suspicion of being accessories to murder.

Des Moines police arrest man after racing car kills boy

Police in Iowa have charged a man in the death of a 4-year-old boy who was killed when a car that was racing on a city street crossed into oncoming lanes and crashed into two vehicles. Des Moines police say Thursday that 35-year-old Robert Miller III of Urbandale, Iowa, was arrested on multiple charges. They include homicide counts that reference reckless driving and drag racing. Police say their investigation found that Miller’s car was traveling at more than 100 mph just before the crash Tuesday night. The incident happened along a four-lane thoroughfare in Des Moines. Police say a car driven by Miller was racing an SUV.

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s InSight just detected the strongest earthquake on Mars ever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News