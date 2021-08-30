Northeastern Iowa prepares for flooding after heavy rains

ELKADER, Iowa (AP) — Heavy rains late last week have swollen rivers and tributaries in northeastern Iowa, and residents there were preparing Monday for flooding.

In Elkader, officials had already closed two low-lying roads and crews had begun erecting large flood barriers. That came as the National Weather Service reported the Turkey River rose more than 6.5 feet (1.98 meters) to 22.3 feet (6.8 meters) overnight. Flood stage at Elkader is 12 feet (3.66 meters).

Residents in and around Independence were filling sandbags Monday morning in an effort to stave off floodwaters.

The river was expected to crest at 24 feet (7.32 meters) later Monday, which would place it at the fourth-highest level on record, according to the weather service.

The Wapsipinicon River at Independence was also threatening to significantly overrun its banks, with the weather service expecting it to crest Monday night at 17 feet (5.18 meters) — a major flood stage that would affect businesses and homes.

The National Weather Service expects mostly clear skies over the area for at least the next four days, giving the rivers' waters a chance to recede.

