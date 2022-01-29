Northern Iowa route for this year's RAGBRAI

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Northern Iowa is the route of choice for this year's popular RAGBRAI biking event in Iowa.

The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa on Friday announced the route for the 49th annual ride, which is July 23-30. The ride begins in Sergeant Bluff and ends in Lansing. Overnight stop locations will be Ida Grove, Pocahontas, Emmetsburg, Mason City, Charles City and West Union.

A highlight of the west-to-east trip will be a 100-mile ride on the fourth day, from Emmetsburg to Mason City.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0