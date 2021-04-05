Northwestern Iowa man pleads not guilty to July crash death

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — A northwestern Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide in the death of a woman who was a passenger on the utility vehicle he was driving when it crashed.

Christopher Bosma, 48, of Lake Park, entered the written plea Friday, the Sioux City Journal reported. He is charged with vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated and vehicular homicide due to reckless driving in the July 18 death of Kelsie Strum, 34, of Lake Park.

Investigators have said Bosma was participating in a UTV poker ride that involved bar hopping in several towns on the day of the crash and that he he told detectives he had consumed eight or nine drinks before the crash.

Police said Bosma was eastbound on a trail west of Harris when he turned onto a Sibley street, accelerated quickly and lost control. Police said the vehicle swerved from side to side before the vehicle's rear tires dropped off the road's edge and crashed. Strum was thrown from the vehicle, which tipped over on top of her. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

If convicted, Bosma faces up to 35 years in prison.

