Northwestern Iowa officials say man found dead on highway

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Iowa are investigating the death of a man who had apparently been hit by a vehicle along U.S. Highway 75 in Plymouth County.
The man’s body was found early Monday morning after a motorist called 911 around 3 a.m. to report he had hit something on the road, the Sioux City Journal reported. A second 911 caller reported seeing a body in the road.
Plymouth County Sheriff’s deputies checking the scene found the man already dead in the road and had his remains taken to a Le Mars hospital. The man’s name had not been released by midday Tuesday.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.
Locations
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!