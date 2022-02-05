NW Iowa restaurants share kitchen after devastating fire

HAWARDEN, Iowa (AP) — You aren’t likely to hear Hawarden’s breakfast crowd complaining about there being too many cooks in the kitchen.

Since a fire destroyed downtown fixture Central Cafe last month, local residents missed owner Jen McVay’s breakfasts and lunches. But just hours after the fire, McVay had an offer to resume cooking and serving food at Rooster’s Midwest restaurant a block down the street.

After taking some time away to settle insurance claims and ponder her future plans, McVay returned to the kitchen last week. It may be a different location and she may be sharing the space, but her regulars are once again streaming in to enjoy breakfast and conversation over coffee.

“They’re back again,” McVay told the Sioux City Journal. “They come in the kitchen and say hi and tell me they’re happy we’re back.”

Hawarden residents must have thought that prospect looked grim when waking up the day after Christmas and learning that McVay’s building, which had housed a cafe for decades at 815 Central Ave., had burned down after catching fire sometime around 2 a.m.

As the morning wore on, Rooster’s opened to serve coffee to the firefighters and emergency personnel who had responded to the blaze. McVay sat at a table with Annie Krug, who along with husband, Todd, owns Rooster’s and happens to be an aunt of McVay’s husband, Chad.

“I made a joke to her, can I just work for you?” said McVay, recalling their conversation.

The joke quickly led to more a serious discussion.

“We were just kind of joking around and she didn’t know what to do and I told her to get up and start cooking,” Annie Krug said. “It was a joke at first, and we started talking more and I said you could come in here, it’s not going to affect my hours.”

By the end of the day, it was more or less decided: while McVay got her feet back under her, she’d move down the street to 704 Central Ave. and run her cafe out of Krug’s kitchen.

There’s now another cook in Krug’s kitchen, and the arrangement couldn’t work any better. McVay previously offered breakfast and lunch, closing at 2 p.m. Rooster’s served dinner only from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. McVay has altered her offerings, serving only breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday. She’s done cooking and cleaning up by the time Krug is getting ready for the dinner crowd.

“It’s really perfect timing. She still has time to get ready,” McVay said. “It’s not really a competition. It’s more like two restaurants teamed up to serve the community.”

And that’s the key here: they’re doing it more out of a feeling of obligation to the community than for their own personal interests. Every small town’s main street business is important, and they can’t afford to lose one, Krug said.

“This is the place everybody goes for breakfast. There is no other place to go,” Krug said. “It’s hard keeping businesses open on main street in a little town as it is,” said Krug, who said she would have made the same offer even if McVay’s husband wasn’t a relative.

McVay, who owned Central Cafe for two and a half years, was unable to salvage anything from her building, which collapsed into the basement during the fire. The fire’s cause has not been determined, and cleanup has been delayed while state regulators check for asbestos, but McVay plans to rebuild. It’s been a stressful time, but Krug’s offer to get back in the kitchen has helped put a smile back on her face, especially when her regulars once again pack the dining area.

“I don’t want to stay at home and do nothing. I want to get moving,” McVay said. “When we reopened, I’m not thinking about the fire anymore, I’m thinking about the future.”

A future in which she’s once again the only cook in her kitchen.

