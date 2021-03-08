Officer says he arrested reporter after pepper spray blasts

If convicted, they would be fined hundreds of dollars and have a criminal record. A judge could also sentence them up to 30 days in jail on each count, although that would be unusual.

Advocates for journalism and human rights in the U.S. and abroad have pressed Iowa authorities to drop the charges, arguing that Sahouri was simply doing her job by documenting the newsworthy event. Iowa Democrats have blasted one of their own, longtime Polk County Attorney John Sarcone, for pursuing the case.

The pair are standing trial in a courtroom at Drake University in Des Moines as part of a unique program that allows first-year law students to observe real trials. The university is broadcasting the proceedings, which are expected to last two days. A six-member jury was empaneled mid-day and heard opening statements and prosecution testimony Monday. The trial will resume Tuesday.

The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker has not recorded any other trials of working journalists in the country since 2018. Sahouri was among more than 125 reporters detained or arrested during the civil unrest that unfolded across the U.S. in 2020. Thirteen, including Sahouri, still face prosecution although the majority of those arrested were not charged or their charges were dismissed, the group says.