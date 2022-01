RED OAK, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa police officer struck and killed a child with a patrol vehicle while headed to an apartment fire.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday near an intersection in the town of Red Oak.

WHO-TV reports that the child's name wasn't immediately released, pending notification of relatives. The patrol is investigating.

