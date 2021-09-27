 Skip to main content
Officials: 2 killed in crash with train in eastern Iowa

FAIRFAX, Iowa (AP) — Officials in eastern Iowa say two people are dead after their vehicle was hit by a train at a private railroad crossing in Linn County.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday west of Fairfax, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators said the vehicle was traveling south when it was hit by the Union Pacific train.

The vehicle’s two occupants — a male driver and a female passenger — were both pronounced dead at the scene. Officials did not immediately release their names.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

