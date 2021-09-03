Officials: City of LeClaire scammed out of more than $220K

LeCLAIRE, Iowa (AP) — The city of LeClaire in eastern Iowa has been scammed out of more than $220,000 by thieves posing as vendors the city has worked with, although some of the money has been recovered, city officials said.

The Quad-City Times reported that $222,373 in city funds were sent to three fraudulent accounts that had been disguised to resemble those of legitimate city vendors. The scam occurred over a four month period starting in November, officials said.

The city has recovered $120,618 by freezing the accounts, according to City Administrator Ed Choate. The city is continuing to work with the FBI, the city’s bank and its insurance carrier to recover or reach a settlement for the remaining funds amount of about $102,000, Choate said.

Two of the three scams were discovered after the actual vendors contacted the city to say they hadn't received payment, Choate said. In the third case, the city clerk discovered the fraud and contacted the vendor.

Choate said the city has taken steps to prevent future scams, including installing multi-factor authentication and other security software applications and implementing training.

