Officials: Father, son killed in Cedar Falls barn collapse
AP

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A father and his young son have been killed in a barn collapse in Cedar Falls, officials said.

The incident happened Friday evening when fire crews were called to a rural Cedar Rapids home for a report of traumatic injuries, officials said. Arriving crews found the bodies of the man and boy trapped in the collapsed barn.

Justin Stockdale, superintendent of Dike-New Hartford Community Schools, identified the victims as Andy Kaufman and his son, Beckett Kaufman, in a letter to school patrons. Stockdale said the boy was set to enter the fourth grade this fall.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office had not released other details of the collapse and did not immediately return a message left Monday morning seeking more information.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

