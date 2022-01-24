Officials ID 2 killed in early January house fire in Iowa

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (AP) — Officials in southeastern Iowa have identified two people killed in a house fire earlier this month.

John Henry Downer, 79, and Noel Edmond Downer, 53, both died in the Jan. 8 fire in Riverside, Washington County officials said in a news release Monday.

Firefighters who responded to reports of the fire found the bodies inside the home, where the Downers lived. Authorities have not said how the two were related.

Riverside is a community of 1,100 people about 13 miles (21 kilometers) south of Iowa City.

