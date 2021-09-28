Officials ID man killed in eastern Iowa house fire last week

BUFFALO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a man killed last week in a house fire in the eastern Iowa city of Buffalo.

The Buffalo Police Department reported Tuesday that Bernard Gerischer, 63, died in the Friday afternoon fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, police said, and no other information was released.

Firefighters were called to the home around 2 p.m. Friday and found the house fully engulfed in flames. Authorities said first responders tried to get into the home, but the intensity of the flames kept them from entering. Crews worked for more than two hours to extinguish the fire.

Officials said another person was treated for minor injuries from the fire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0