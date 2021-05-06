Officials: Man found unconscious in Iowa apartment fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An 82-year-old man was found injured and unconscious early Thursday in a Cedar Rapids apartment fire and rushed to a local hospital, city officials said.

Firefighters were called around 1 a.m. Thursday to the apartment complex, where an air conditioner unit on fire, Cedar Rapids officials said in a news release. Arriving firefighters reported seeing flames coming from the air conditioner opening and along the outside of the building.

The unconscious man, identified as 82-year-old Robert Wesley Mischek, was found on the floor of an apartment unit on the ground floor of the three-story building. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening burns and later flown to an Iowa City hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the fire originated from smoking materials discarded near a recliner in the apartment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0