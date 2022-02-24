 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Officials say 1 person found dead in Waterloo house fire

Officials say one person has died in a house fire in Waterloo

  • 0

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — One person has died in a house fire in Waterloo, officials there said.

The fire broke out Wednesday in a duplex between the Cedar River and Rooff Park, the Courier reported. Firefighters called to the scene around 2:15 p.m. arrived to find smoke coming from the two-story structure’s windows. The fire was found in the first-floor apartment.

Officials said an adult died in the fire, but did not immediately release the victim’s identity. Waterloo’s city fire marshal is investigating to determine the cause of the blaze.

Wednesday's death marked the city's second fatal fire this year. On Jan. 1, 53-year-old Frank William Nelson Jr. died when his home caught fire. The cause of that blaze has not yet been determined.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Krill fishing now threatening some of Earth's largest mammals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News