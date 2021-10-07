 Skip to main content
Officials say 2 people killed in head-on crash near Wisner

WISNER, Neb. (AP) — Two people have died in a fiery head-on crash on U.S. Highway 275 east of Wisner in northeastern Nebraska, sheriff’s officials said.

The crash happened Wednesday night when a minivan driven by Lance Arthaloney, 56, of Lincoln, collided head-on with a car driven by a 51-year-old West Point man, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office said both vehicles erupted in flames after the crash, which killed Arthaloney and a passenger in the car, Martha Rodriguez, 60, of West Point. The car's driver was flown by a medical helicopter to a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.

Investigators said they had not determined which vehicle crossed the center line.

The crash led the highway to be closed between Wisner and Beemer for about three hours, officials said.

