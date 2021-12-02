Officials say Iowa man set off explosion that injured deputy

 Skip to main content
MONTICELLO, Iowa (AP) — A Monticello man has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson after investigators say he set off an explosion in the basement of his home last month that injured a Jones County sheriff’s deputy.

The explosion happened the night of Nov. 17, after 62-year-old David Costello had threatened to detonate a bomb in his home, police said.

As police tried to convince Costello to surrender, Costello ignited a propane torch near a natural gas supply line he had opened, investigators said. The resulting explosion consumed an officer and a deputy in a flash fire, injuring the deputy who was treated at a hospital.

Costello was taken to another hospital for a medical and psychological evaluation.

Costello was booked into the Jones County Jail on Tuesday and is being held on $25,000 cash-only bond, The Gazette reported.

If convicted of the arson charge, Costello faces a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

