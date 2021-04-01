Ohio AG to probe allegations against Columbus Zoo ex-execs

“Charity may begin at home for an individual, but it’s trouble when an executive for a charitable organization uses company resources for friends and family,” Yost said in a statement. “I’m troubled by both the allegations and the lack of transparency here, and this office will get to the bottom of it.”

Neither Stalf nor Bell could immediately be reached Thursday. In a Tuesday statement reported by the Quad-City Times in Davenport, Iowa, Stalf said he was proud of what he accomplished in Columbus and planned to continue his work in global and local wildlife conservation.

“It was (an) honor building on the legacy of Jack Hanna and making a strong impact on wildlife care and conservation internationally,” he said. “Jungle Jack” Hanna is a zookeeper and Columbus Zoo director emeritus who became a well-known media personality.

The newspaper has reported that its questions prompted an internal review by the zoo’s board of directors in March. A committee of the board recommended hiring outside counsel to investigate.