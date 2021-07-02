 Skip to main content
Omaha businessman 1 of 2 people killed in Iowa plane crash
LAMONI, Iowa (AP) — A well-known Omaha, Nebraska, businessman was one of two people killed in the crash of a small plane this week in south-central Iowa, according to the man’s brother.

Dave Paladino, 54, was flying the single-engine Cirrus SR-22 that crashed Thursday near the Lamoni Municipal Airport, killing him and a young relative, Kevin Paladino told the Omaha World-Herald. Dave Paladino was the owner of Dino's Storage units across Omaha, known for their signs that carry Bible verses and religious messages. He also was a landlord of many properties around the city.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed on Friday that two people had died in the crash, but said the agency does not identify people involved in crashes. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office on Friday declined to release the names of those killed.

Kevin Paladino said his brother was flying from Omaha to an Iowa lake property when he realized something was wrong with the plane and tried to land at the Lamoni airport. Officials said the plane went off the airport's runway and crashed.

“We’re all in shock,” Kevin Paladino told the World-Herald. “It’s quite a loss.”

Dave Paladino was married father of three.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

