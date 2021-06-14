 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha firm seeks to offer flight training in Sioux City
0 Comments
AP

Omaha firm seeks to offer flight training in Sioux City

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Omaha aviation company is working to open a center at Sioux City’s airport and offer professional flight training there.

Oracle Aviation of Omaha plans to partner with Morningside University to establish a fully-accredited aviation program, which will offer a bachelor of science degree in aviation-related fields, the Sioux City Journal reported.

The Sioux City Council was expected on Monday to consider a resolution inviting proposals for the lease of land and the construction of a new hangar facility for the program.

Documents show the project would include a 39,400-square-foot facility, with 20,400 square feet of hangar space and a two-level office/training space. The project would also include improvements for parking, plane movements, storage and landscaping.

Proposed agreements include a commitment by the city to invest $7 million for the construction of the new hangar facility. The city would also fund site improvements, which are estimated to cost another $295,500.

The city was awarded a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration to help pay for the project, which will also be funded through about $6 million in general obligation bonds.

Oracle operates a similar training center at Millard Airport in Omaha with a partnership to offer a bachelor of science degree in aviation through the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive fire at Illinois chemical plant

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News