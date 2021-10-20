Omaha woman dies after being shot at Des Moines bar

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Omaha woman died Tuesday, more than a week after she was shot at a Des Moines bar, police said.

Officers were called to a shooting at the High Dive Bar just before 1 a.m. Oct. 10 and found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital.

A 27-year-old man was treated and quickly released. A 26-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition and died Tuesday, police said.

Police didn't release the names of those injured.

The death was the eight homicide in Des Moines this year.

