One Iowa man in Capitol riot released, other remains in jail

“He said he want to DC to receive big news from Donald Trump,” Johnson said adding that he specifically reference the storm which he believed was going to include the arrests of Pence and certain members of Congress.

“After they broke in thought the arrests were going to start,” Johnson said Jensen told him in the interview.

Jensen described himself to the FBI agent as a true believer in QAnon, the apocalyptic conspiracy theory that he follows. He said that for about four years he has spent hours on the computer after work reading the material from QAnon and similar websites.

Once Jensen returned to Des Moines from Washington and saw himself in the television coverage he told the agent he decided to walk six miles to the Des Moines police station and turn himself in.

He admitted he still believes that the FBI and the CIA are corrupt and that the QAnon conspiracies are real, however Johnson said at one point in the interview Jensen asked a question.

“Am I being duped?” he asked the agent. “Can you guys let me in on that if you know those arrests are real?" he asked in connection with Pence and the members of Congress.