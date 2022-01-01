 Skip to main content
One person dies in New Year's Day house fire in Waterloo

Fire officials say a man died in a New Year's Day fire at a Waterloo home

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — One person died Saturday at a Waterloo home, fire officials said.

The victim was an adult male but fire officials did not release his name.

The cause of the fire at the two-story single-family home hasn’t been determined by the city fire marshal, said Chief Pat Treloar with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

One person was able to escape the fire. People at the scene said a person was still inside but firefighters were not able to enter for about an hour because the blaze was too intense, fire Capt. Bill Harter said.

When firefighters entered the house, the victim was found dead upstairs, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

The fire apparently started on the first floor, moved into the upstairs and eventually broke through the roof.

