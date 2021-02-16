 Skip to main content
One person killed, one in custody after pork plant stabbing
One person killed, one in custody after pork plant stabbing

  • Updated
EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) — One person is dead and another person was in custody after a stabbing early Tuesday at a northern Iowa pork processing plant.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said Wright County deputies were called at 5:42 a.m. to the Prestage Foods plant near Eagle Grove for a report of a stabbing. Deputies found a dead person in an employee locker room and then identified a suspect, who was taken into custody.

An investigation found the victim and suspect knew each other, the DCI said.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

