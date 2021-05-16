Owner gets up early to keep long-time Fort Dodge cafe going

The Brownie’s breakfast special is eggs, potatoes, choice of meat and a drink for $9.

“He makes a mean goulash,” Nancy Brown said. “A ham and cheese omelette with homemade toast is popular, too.”

Nancy Brown is the restaurant’s only employee aside from Ray Brown. She started about 37 years ago.

“Three generations of my family have been raised in here,” she said. “My kids and grandkids.”

Operating the cafe has been all about the people, Ray Brown said.

“They become family,” he said.

When COVID-19 forced the closure of the restaurant for about two months in the spring of 2020, it was a difficult time.

“I guess that was my vacation,” Ray Brown said. “We got 2 hours notice that we were going to be closed and that was just from the TV telling us. And they never said how long. We didn’t know when we would be back open again, so I had to scrinch and save.”

Brown said there aren’t very many family restaurants left in the city.