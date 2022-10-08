 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Paddlers celebrate new Cedar River water trail

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Paddlers on the Cedar River now will be floating on designated waters.

The river, from Janesville to around La Porte City – about 46 miles – was formally recognized as a designated water trail last week as part of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. Fourteen miles of Black Hawk Creek from Hudson to the Cedar River was also designated as an official water trail.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports members of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Black Hawk County Conservation, Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments and Partnership for A Healthy Iowa paddled from Washington Park in Cedar Falls to the Waterloo Boat House in celebration of the new identification.

People are also reading…

Kayla Lyon, director of the Iowa DNR, said there are over 1,000 miles of designated water trails in the state.

The state’s first designated water trail was the Cedar Valley Paddler’s Trail in Black Hawk County, which begins at the Fisher Lake Boat Ramp.

The 10-mile trail was recognized in 2005. Peter Komendowski, executive director of the Partnership for A Healthy Iowa, said the waterway was first paddled by 26 eighth-graders and adults, which took over six hours.

It travels through a chain of lakes, down the Cedar River and through George Wyth State Park before looping back to the start.

“This has been 18 years in the making,” Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green said. “It’s exciting to see it come to life.”

Green also said the timing couldn’t be better – a reference to the river projects happening in Cedar Falls and Waterloo.

The designation is part of the Black Hawk County Water Trails Master Plan, the guide for projects along the river and creek.

Projects will also focus on the chain of lakes, which include Alice Wyth, Fisher, George Wyth, Shirley, Manatt and Brinker lakes.

Last month, INRCOG released its proposal for the Cedar Valley River Experience, which focuses on linking the downtowns of Waterloo and Cedar Falls through the river. INRCOG representatives were at Wednesday’s paddle event.

“It’s been a marathon … but it will open up a lot of opportunities,” said Nick Fratzke, the agency’s community development specialist. “We realized we had something right here.”

Vern Fish, the former executive director of the Black Hawk County Conservation Board and avid paddler, echoed INRCOG’s statement that the water trail designations will connect communities. He said members of the Meskwaki tribe first came to the area because of the water.

“Water has tied communities together since day one,” Fish said. “If we get people wet … you don’t have to go to the Arctic Circle or the tip of South America … you can go right here in our own backyard.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hospital chain attack part of ongoing cybersecurity concerns

Hospital chain attack part of ongoing cybersecurity concerns

Diverted ambulances, cancer treatment delayed and electronic health records offline are just some of ripple effects of an apparent cyberattack on a major nonprofit health system that disrupted operations throughout the U.S. While CommonSpirit Health confirmed it experienced an ”“IT security issue” earlier this week, the company has remained mum when pressed for more details about the scope of the attack. Despite the lingering questions, the incident underscores the growing concerns surrounding ransomware attacks on health care systems with patient care at stake. Brett Callow, a threat analyst with cybersecurity provider Emsisoft, says the incident could be “the most significant attack on the health care sector to date.”

Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban

Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban

Lawyers for Iowa’s largest abortion provider argued in court documents that there's no precedent or legal support for bringing back a law banning most abortions. A judge had permanently blocked in 2019, saying it violated the state's constitution. Planned Parenthood lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa were responding Tuesday in state court filings to arguments made by lawyers for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last month. Reynolds contends that federal and state supreme court decisions have changed the legal landscape and justify reversal of a judge’s decision that declared the law unconstitutional and therefore unenforceable.

3rd Iowa teen takes plea deal in killing near high school

A third teenager charged with murder in a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a Des Moines high school in March has agreed to plead guilty to lesser crimes. The plea agreement accepted by a state court judge on Monday may allow 18-year-old Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo to avoid prison time. He will plead guilty to charges including being an accessory after the fact and providing a pistol to a person under 21. Prosecutors will recommend a suspended sentence and two years of probation at a sentencing hearing on May 30. Two others have entered plea agreements leaving five other teenagers to face murder charges as adults and two in juvenile court. The March 7 shooting killed 15-year-old Jose Lopez and injured two girls.

Capitol rioter, a ‘one man wrecking ball,' gets 7-year term

Capitol rioter, a ‘one man wrecking ball,' gets 7-year term

An Iowa man who admitted to taking part in the assault of a police officer as part of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday after the judge called him one of the most serious offenders on that day. Judge Amy Berman Jackson called Kyle Young a “one man wrecking ball" as she sentenced him to prison. She gave him credit for the 17 months he’s been held since his arrest, meaning he likely will serve nearly six years in prison. Young cried as he apologized to D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and said he wished he could take back his actions of that day.

Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist

Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist

Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her. A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused, but it struck some observers as unnecessarily harsh. Lewis pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, a married father of two.

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News