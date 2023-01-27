 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pandemic, culture wars revive 'school choice' policy push

Several years of pandemic restrictions and curriculum battles have emboldened longtime advocates of funneling public funds to private and religious schools in statehouses throughout the country

  • Updated
  • 0

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nichole Mason first became concerned when she learned administrators at her children's public school were allowing transgender students to use girls' bathrooms. Her frustrations mounted when she felt her children's next school went too far with how they enforced COVID regulations during the pandemic.

Now, the mother of five is among a swelling number of parents around the United States funneling those frustrations into a renewed push to get state lawmakers to create taxpayer-funded programs to help parents pay for other educational options including private school, home-schooling or hybrid models. In Utah, a proposal would allow roughly 5,000 students to apply for $8,000 scholarships.

“If right now my kid's school is getting $10,000 a year to educate him, he’s not thriving and I could do a better job educating him with $8,000,” said Mason, who co-founded the Utah chapter of the group Parents United. “Then I feel a moral obligation to give him an outstanding education instead of a satisfactory education.”

People are also reading…

At least a dozen other states are considering similar legislation in what has emerged as a landmark year for school choice battles.

With memories fresh from pandemic-era school closures and curriculum battles — particularly over how matters of gender and race are taught — Mason and legions of parents like her are trekking to the marble floors of their state Capitols to fight to create education savings accounts, also known as ESAs. Though they vary, these voucher-style proposals have been introduced in states including Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

No state has more legislation pending than Virginia, where Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin won his race for governor in 2021 in the liberal-leaning state after making education grievances a key tenet of his campaign.

Additionally, GOP governors in Oklahoma and Nevada have suggested plans to push for voucher-style policies and politicians in Arkansas and Florida have said they plan to expand pre-existing programs that are currently limited to certain student populations.

“School vouchers and education savings accounts were kind of in retreat for a while. They were sort of in vogue in the '90s and then charter schools kind of supplanted them,” said Rob Shand, an education policy professor at American University.

Now, he added, “school choice advocates are trying to capitalize on discontent with the public school system. They see a sort of a moment to try to push for push for some more choice-friendly or alternative policies.”

If enacted, education savings accounts could transform the nature of state government's relationship with K-12 schools and deepen contrasts between how education looks in red versus blue states.

Funneling public funds toward private schools is a decades-old idea that first gained traction in the 1990s. Today, “school choice” policies in effect in conservative states include vouchers, scholarships, education savings accounts and tax credits.

Tax credits allow families to deduct amounts from their overall tax burden to be used toward alternatives to public school. Vouchers traditionally allow parents to take the funds that would otherwise be used to educate their children in public schools and put them toward tuition for accredited private or religious schools. Education savings accounts and scholarship programs are more expansive, giving parents additional latitude on how they can spend the funds, including on home-schooling.

ESAs have steadily grown in popularity over traditional vouchers due to legal challenges in states with constitutional limits on sending public money directly to religious organizations.

Statewide ESA programs now exist in Arizona and West Virginia. And in Tennessee, where a court ruled last year that a voucher program in the Nashville and Memphis area is constitutional, efforts are underway to expand them to the Chattanooga area.

In Utah, where the proposal passed the House and Senate this week, lawmakers coupled the proposal with teacher raises. Though one school choice lobbyist said she wanted to “destroy public education” with the proposal, supportive lawmakers hesitate to call their idea “vouchers” and emphasize that no more than $42 million could be used for the scholarships. In Iowa, students with vouchers would receive $7,600 — the amount sent to schools as part of the state's per-pupil formula — and $1,200 additional dollars would be sent to public schools in their district. In South Carolina, only kids from Medicaid-eligible families could apply.

Proponents say the pandemic made the limits of a “one size fits all” approach crystal clear and hope expanding options will spur competition and make all schools better. They’re notching victories, even in states where the proposals previously failed to gain traction.

Opponents like Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, argue the dollars would be better spent bolstering chronically underfunded public schools. They see the programs as a stepping stone toward dismantling traditional public schools and further privatizing K-12 education.

Hobbs wants to roll back an expansion of a school voucher program championed last year by her GOP predecessor. Her office said this month that it would cost $1.5 billion dollars over the next decade.

The proposals also have kindled fury and resistance from teachers unions and their Democratic Party allies, who note the lump sum isn’t enough to cover most private schools. As a result, they argue, the programs will cater to wealthy and middle-class students, further entrench educational inequities and lead to worse outcomes on a statewide basis.

“This is the crack in the wall,” said John Arthur, the 2021 Utah Teacher of the Year. “After it’s cracked, the splinters will come. Once people wrap their head around the idea of of public money going to private schools and become more comfortable with it, then the amount of money taken will grow.”

Both sides have noticed the number of proposals under consideration this year exceeds prior years.

“It’s happening across the nation, where parents — some are waking up and some are getting the courage to speaking out about their child’s educational journey,” Wade Moore, a bishop at a non-denominational Christian Faith Center said at a rally in Topeka. “We have new parents, millennial parents. They were born in choice. They’ve always had a choice in everything, except education.”

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas. AP writers Cheyanne Mumphrey in Phoenix; John Hanna in Topeka, Kansas; James Pollard in Columbia, South Carolina; and Scott McFetridge in Des Moines, Iowa contributed reporting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted

Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted

Investigators say in a charging document that an 18-year-old who was involved in an ongoing gang dispute walked into the common area of an Iowa alternative education program for at-risk students and fatally shot two teenagers in a premeditated attack. They say in the document released Tuesday that Preston Walls chased one of the teen victims down and shot him several more times when he tried to run. The attack happened Monday at the Starts Right Here program in Des Moines. Police on Tuesday identified the victims as 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr. Officers captured Walls leaving the scene. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other crimes.

Police chief calls Iowa school shooting 'sad and pointless'

Police chief calls Iowa school shooting 'sad and pointless'

The Des Moines police chief says a shooting at a educational program that left two students dead and the organization’s founder injured should be understood as “tragic, sad and pointless.” The shooting Monday at the Starts Right Here educational program killed two teens — 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr, They were trying to rebuild their lives with help from the organization. Will Keeps, the founder of the program designed to help teens who didn’t succeed at traditional schools, was injured in the shooting and remained in a hospital Wednesday. Police charged 18-year-old Preston Walls, a program participant, with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation.

CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal

CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal

More than 1,000 CNH Industrial workers who have been on strike since last May have approved a new contract with the maker of tractors, bulldozers, backhoes and other heavy equipment. The United Auto Workers union said workers in Racine, Wisconsin, and Burlington, Iowa, approved the deal Saturday — two weeks after they rejected an earlier agreement. The union didn't disclose any details of what is included in the new contract, and the company didn't immediately respond Sunday to questions about the agreement. This strike was one of the longest in the spate of strikes over the past couple years since the pandemic began. Workers have been increasingly demanding and getting significant raises and better benefits amid the ongoing worker shortages.

State officials back $1.5M in tax breaks for Iowa beef plant

Iowa officials have agreed to provide a beef processing company with $1.5 million in tax breaks to help finance a $48 million expansion that will double its production. The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board on Friday approved providing the Upper Iowa Beef plant in Lime Springs with about $863,000 in tax credits for job creation and nearly $650,000 in refunds of sales and other taxes. The Des Moines Register reports that Upper Iowa Beef, which purchases cattle from about 400 producers in northeast Iowa, expects the project will create 172 jobs.

Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting

Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting

Two teenage students were killed and a man was seriously injured in what police called a targeted shooting at an alternative educational program for at-risk youth in Des Moines. Police said Monday that an 18-year-old man has been charged with murder and that the shooting was “definitely targeted." Preston Walls is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the Monday shooting at Starts Right Here. Two teenagers — an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old male — were killed in the attack. The program's founder, 49-year-old William Holmes — who goes by the stage name Will Keeps — was injured. Police say Walls and the two students had gang affiliations and were in opposing gangs.

Iowa man convicted on 3 counts for killing parents, sister

A jury has convicted a 22-year-old Iowa man of killing his parents and his sister at their home in Cedar Rapids. Alexander Jackson was convicted Wednesday of three counts of first-degree murder. He had called police in June 2021 to report that an intruder had shot him and his father at the family's Cedar Rapids home. Officers found the victims dead from multiple gunshot wounds and Alexander Jackson with a gunshot wound to his foot. Prosecutors alleged he shot himself. The shootings happened after Jackson's father told him to get a job or move out. Sentencing is March 3.

Suspect arrested in Iowa 9 months after Arizona killing

A 24-year suspect in an Arizona homicide has been arrested in Iowa after a manhunt for nearly nine months. He’s been jailed in Iowa on $1 million bail while awaiting extradition to Tucson. Federal marshals tracked Trevontea Howard-Brown to a Charles City home about 150 miles northeast of Des Moines. Tucson police say he briefly barricaded himself inside before he was taken into custody Friday. He’s wanted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in a Tucson shooting April 22 near the University of Arizona campus. He's accused of killing a 24-year-old man and seriously injuring another.

Illinois woman gets probation in disabled son's 2020 death

A northwestern Illinois woman has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty in connection with the death of her 15-year-old disabled son, who weighed 38 pounds when he died. A Rock Island County judge sentenced 36-year-old Jennifer Keim on Friday to four years of probation. The Quad City Times reports that Keim was initially charged with murder in Joseph “J.J.” Hammond’s November 2020, death. But in September, Keim agreed to plead guilty to an amended felony charge of criminal abuse or neglect of a person with a disability. Prosecutors had sought the maximum sentence of 14 years for Keim, noting that her son weighed just 38 pounds at the time of his death.

Watch Now: Related Video

Community members fight for Richland Center campus during listening session

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News