Parents sue after man feeds baby at Des Moines hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The parents of a newborn child who was fed and changed by a stranger at a Des Moines hospital is suing the hospital and the man.

Police have said the man, Adam Wedig, entered the neonatal intensive care unit at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center on Dec. 27 and fed the child and changed a diaper before leaving. He got into the NICU through a secure door when a nurse was leaving, according to the criminal complaint.

He also made “inappropriate comments” and asked nurses “inappropriate questions” about the newborn’s care, according to the lawsuit.

The child was not injured. The parents were at a Ronald McDonald House at the hospital at the time, The Des Moines Register reported.

Wedig was charged in February with misdemeanor trespassing.

The suit accuses MercyOne of not having adequate security measures and not complying with existing security measures.

The lawsuit also names Catholic Health Initiatives, or CHI Health, which owns MercyOne.

The suspect has a history of legal trouble related to substance abuse, according to court records.

“MercyOne is committed to the well-being and safety of our patients,” hospital spokesperson Marcy Peterson said in an email. “We are unable to provide further comment on an ongoing legal matter.”

