 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Passenger critically hurt in Iowa bridge accident
0 comments
AP

Passenger critically hurt in Iowa bridge accident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — A passenger in a car that crashed off a bridge in Ankeny, Iowa, was critically injured, authorities said.

The driver lost control of the car, went through the bridge railing and into a ditch Friday evening, the Des Moines Register reported.

Lt. Ryan Evans of Polk County Sheriff’s Office told the newspaper that the railing broke through the windshield and impaled the passenger in the torso.

Their identities were not released.

The crash is under investigation.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News