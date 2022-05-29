 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pastor riding from Iowa to New Hampshire to aid church work

  • Updated
  • 0

NASHUA, Iowa (AP) — A pastor and bicycling enthusiast is riding 1,500 miles from Nashua, Iowa, back to his home in Nashua, New Hampshire.

The Rev. Andy Armstrong began his ride at the Little Brown Church on Friday, May 13, to bring attention to needed renovations at The First Church, where he’s pastor.

The First Church needs nearly $150,000 to repair its church bells. The church was built in 1893 and houses 15 bells first exhibited at the Chicago World’s Fair.

But an engineer’s assessment says age and the affects of weather are taking a toll on the bells’ structural components.

To raise awareness, Armstrong headed to Nashua, Iowa, and was greeted by Mayor Alex Anthofer and the Little Brown Church’s pastor, the Rev. Drew McHolm.

Before being given a tour of the church, Armstrong gave Anthofer a key to his city in New Hampshire.

“I have a good feeling that (Armstrong) and I are gonna talk back and forth, and I hope he does come back,” Anthofer told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. “I think it would be exciting to go out there and actually see Nashua in person.”

People are also reading…

Nashua was originally called Bridgeport, then Woodbridge. The town settled on the name Nashua in honor of two brothers who came from Nashua, New Hampshire. One owned a grocery store and the other built a steam saw mill.

Armstrong’s ride is called Tower to Tower, and he will ride across eight states. His stops in Iowa include Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Muscatine before he crosses the Mississippi into Illinois.

Armstrong says he’s not going to be a salesman, but will tell people about the purpose of his ride if asked.

“Most people I meet, it’s going to be about hospitality,” Armstrong said. “But, those God moments are going to happen too. I’m going to be thankful for hospitality first and foremost. And when that stuff comes up, the spirit leads.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Globe Gazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa lawmakers OK deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

Deer hunters will be able to use semi-automatic rifles during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill approved by lawmakers and sent to the governor. The measure given final approval Tuesday by the House is designed to help control the deer population and respond to complaints that excess deer eat corn and are hazardous to motorists. Charles City Democratic Rep. Todd Prichard, a a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, opposed the bill. He noted the AR-15 type rifles allowed for hunting were similar to those he was trained to use in the military and that ammunition authorized in the bill can travel up to 2½ miles.

Cherokee officer charged in hit-and-run that injured girl

A 52-year-old Cherokee police officer is facing charges after he allegedly hit a 6-year-old girl with a pickup truck and then drove away. The Sioux City Journal reported that Michael McGee was cited with leaving or failing to return to the scene of an injury accident. The Iowa State Patrol says McGee struck the girl, who was in a crosswalk, on Friday afternoon in Cherokee. He was off-duty at the time. The patrol says the girl was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life threatening. The patrol continues to investigate the incident.

House kills Reynolds' plan to send $55M to private schools

House kills Reynolds' plan to send $55M to private schools

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley says Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to divert about $55 million from public schools to private school scholarships will not pass in the Iowa House because of a lack of Republican support. The plan called for taxpayer-funded scholarships for up to 10,000 students to attend the private school of their choice. It passed the Senate in March but too many Republicans in the House oppose the idea. Reynolds has said she won't give up and will work to pass the measure next year. Lawmakers are expected to end the legislative session this week, about five weeks behind the scheduled adjournment.

In bear-barren state, Iowa officials issue bear safety tips

Iowa has hardly any bears, but one keeps popping up in Dubuque and has led state and city officials to advise residents to be on guard for black bear encounters. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the city of Dubuque issued a “bear aware” release this week following a number of sightings since early May of a black bear in the northeastern part of the city. The suggestions including stowing away food sources, such as bird feeders, pet food and garbage cans, and a warning for residents who encounter a bear not to run, but back away slowly. Black bears are native to Iowa, but it’s been more than 100 years since the state has had a resident bear population.

Iowa Auditor Sand says someone tried to steal his paychecks

Iowa Auditor Rob Sand says he was the target of an attempted email scam in which someone pretended to be him and unsuccessfully tried to move his paycheck deposit to a different bank account. Sand used his own experience to warn Iowans on Monday about ways fraudulent emails can be designed to give scammers access to tax refunds or paycheck deposits. He credited a state human resources worker with contacting him directly on May 13 to alert him of the email to divert his paycheck direct deposit to a different bank. Sand confirmed the email was fake. He says such scams should be reported to the state auditor and the FBI

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Raising trout at Wisconsin's Nevin Fish Hatchery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News